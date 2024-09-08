Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency

By Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Canada
Brigitte Tenni, PhD candidate, La Trobe University and Unit Head, Nossal Institute for Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Deborah Gleeson, Associate Professor in Public Health, La Trobe University
Ronald Labonte, Professor and Distinguished Research Chair, Globalization and Health Equity, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Africa says it needs an estimated ten million doses of mpox vaccine to control this public health emergency.

The situation is particularly concerning in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has reported more than 27,000 suspected mpox cases and more than 1,300 deaths so far this year.

EuropeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?
~ Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Frank Furedi claims there is an ideological ‘war against the past’, but it’s not that simple
~ How well are NZ companies reporting their climate impacts? Our new tracker shows very mixed results
~ Why the Paralympics ‘inclusive’ messaging is misleading
~ Shaping Nepal's reading culture: An interview with Saguna Shah, founder of bOOkahOlics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter