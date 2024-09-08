Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Paralympics ‘inclusive’ messaging is misleading

By P. David Howe, Professor, Western University
While the Paralympics enhance visibility for athletes, its use of inclusivity can mislead the public and overshadow other important disability sports and grassroots initiatives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
