Nigerian households use a range of energy, from wood to solar – green energy planning must account for this
By Dennis Gabriel Pepple, Associate Professor and Director for Employability and Enterprise at the School of Business, University of Leicester
Daminabo Pokubo, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship, Nottingham Trent University
In Nigeria, the national grid is so unreliable that individual homes procure much of their own electricity. They’re pivotal in the country’s transitions to renewable energy and should be subsidised.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 8, 2024