Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The murder of a young girl in Ethiopia reveals TikTok’s content moderation failures

By Endalkachew Chala
Despite TikTok's policy prohibiting AI-generated content featuring individuals under 18 — whether real or fictional — videos featuring the likeness of the victim, Heaven Awot, proliferated across TikTok and other platforms ...


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Covering Ukraine from Kyiv: Interview with Ukrainian-American journalist Peter Zalmayev
~ Roy Cape, whose music provided the beat of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival, dies leaving a precious legacy
~ From challenge to champion: how Black and Asian women overcome barriers to career success
~ Useless spies save Britain in the brilliant Slow Horses – what you should watch, listen to and read this week
~ Four reasons the UK should bid for the 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games
~ Mercury Prize 2024: English Teacher’s post-punk northern charm signals return of indie rock
~ Encouraging a four-day working week could make inequality worse
~ Want to eat less meat and dairy? Here are your options for getting enough protein
~ What is synthol and why are bodybuilders injecting it into their muscles?
~ Five disinformation tactics Russia is using to try to influence the US election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter