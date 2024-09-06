Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Useless spies save Britain in the brilliant Slow Horses – what you should watch, listen to and read this week

By Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor
A funny spy thriller, a classic album, a blockbuster feminist exhibition, a good book about a bad childhood and the end of our summer of sportThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Covering Ukraine from Kyiv: Interview with Ukrainian-American journalist Peter Zalmayev
~ Roy Cape, whose music provided the beat of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival, dies leaving a precious legacy
~ The murder of a young girl in Ethiopia reveals TikTok’s content moderation failures
~ From challenge to champion: how Black and Asian women overcome barriers to career success
~ Four reasons the UK should bid for the 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games
~ Mercury Prize 2024: English Teacher’s post-punk northern charm signals return of indie rock
~ Encouraging a four-day working week could make inequality worse
~ Want to eat less meat and dairy? Here are your options for getting enough protein
~ What is synthol and why are bodybuilders injecting it into their muscles?
~ Five disinformation tactics Russia is using to try to influence the US election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter