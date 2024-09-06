Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four reasons the UK should bid for the 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games

By Mathew Dowling, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Sport Management, Loughborough University
Verity Postlethwaite, Vice-Chancellor Independent Research Fellow, Sport, Business and Society Research Group, Loughborough University
As the sun sets on the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, and we wait another four years for the Los Angeles games to begin, a simple question hangs in the air: should the UK consider a bid for the Olympics and Paralympics? Australia will host in 2032 in Brisbane, and it is being reported that Qatar will host in 2036 in Doha. So, the next opportunity to secure the hosting rights is 2040 and 16 years out, plans for bids are already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
