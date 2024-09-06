Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Want to eat less meat and dairy? Here are your options for getting enough protein

By Tony Benson, Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Anne Nugent, Reader, Nutrition, School of Biological Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
Moira Dean, Professor in Consumer Psychology and Food Security, Queen's University Belfast
As more people become aware of the environmental impact of making and consuming food and drink, there is renewed interest in many western countries in vegetarian,…The Conversation


