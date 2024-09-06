Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Moon had surprisingly recent volcanic activity, samples from Chinese space mission confirm

By Lionel Wilson, Emeritus Professor, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Volcanoes were erupting on the Moon as recently as 120 million years ago, evidence collected by a Chinese spacecraft suggests. Until the last few years, scientists had thought volcanic activity ended on the Moon around 2 billion years ago.

The findings, published in Science, come from analysis of lunar rock and soil delivered to Earth by China’s Chang'e 5 spacecraft in 2020. While these results are difficult to reconcile with the accepted history of lunar volcanism, it’s possible some areas of the Moon’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Covering Ukraine from Kyiv: Interview with Ukrainian-American journalist Peter Zalmayev
~ Roy Cape, whose music provided the beat of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival, dies leaving a precious legacy
~ The murder of a young girl in Ethiopia reveals TikTok’s content moderation failures
~ From challenge to champion: how Black and Asian women overcome barriers to career success
~ Useless spies save Britain in the brilliant Slow Horses – what you should watch, listen to and read this week
~ Four reasons the UK should bid for the 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games
~ Mercury Prize 2024: English Teacher’s post-punk northern charm signals return of indie rock
~ Encouraging a four-day working week could make inequality worse
~ Want to eat less meat and dairy? Here are your options for getting enough protein
~ What is synthol and why are bodybuilders injecting it into their muscles?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter