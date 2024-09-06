Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grenfell was not a state ‘failure’ – it was institutional violence

By Victoria Cooper, Lecturer in Social Policy and Criminology, The Open University
David Whyte, Professor of Climate Justice, Queen Mary University of London
People are not used to thinking of decisions made in boardrooms or by housing authorities as “violent”. Yet the findings of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire show how they can be.

The report lays out how routine decision-making by private construction companies and local authorities prioritised their own immediate economic benefit, in ways that knowingly produced an imminent threat to safety.

To prevent future tragedies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kamala Harris’ purported Irish ancestry highlights complicated backstory of identity and enslavement
~ Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs
~ Tiny, compact galaxies are masters of disguise in the distant universe − searching for the secrets behind the Little Red Dots
~ Swifties and white dudes come out for Harris at huge social media rallies
~ Grenfell report: the risk of holding everyone to account is no one actually gets the blame
~ Snowball Earth: how we discovered unique Scottish rocks record when Earth was first encased in ice
~ Plastic pollution hotspots pinpointed in new research – India ranks top due to high levels of uncollected waste
~ Sudan war: Rights probe demands wider arms embargo to end ‘rampant’ abuse
~ Think you’re too busy for strength training at work? Try this quick and easy guide
~ Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker: a tumultuous examination of the impact of domestic abuse on motherhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter