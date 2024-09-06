Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Snowball Earth: how we discovered unique Scottish rocks record when Earth was first encased in ice

By Graham Shields, Professor of Geology, UCL
Elias Rugen, PhD Candidate, Department of Earth Sciences, UCL
More than 700 million years ago, the Earth was plunged into a state that geologists call “snowball Earth”, when our planet was entirely encased in ice. This happened when the polar ice caps expanded so far that they joined up around the equator.

Several lines of evidence show that the snowball Earth happened, but we have previously lacked rocks showing the landscape entering this big freeze. We may now have found this on tiny islands known as the Garvellachs, off the west coast of Scotland.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kamala Harris’ purported Irish ancestry highlights complicated backstory of identity and enslavement
~ Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs
~ Tiny, compact galaxies are masters of disguise in the distant universe − searching for the secrets behind the Little Red Dots
~ Grenfell was not a state ‘failure’ – it was institutional violence
~ Swifties and white dudes come out for Harris at huge social media rallies
~ Grenfell report: the risk of holding everyone to account is no one actually gets the blame
~ Plastic pollution hotspots pinpointed in new research – India ranks top due to high levels of uncollected waste
~ Sudan war: Rights probe demands wider arms embargo to end ‘rampant’ abuse
~ Think you’re too busy for strength training at work? Try this quick and easy guide
~ Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker: a tumultuous examination of the impact of domestic abuse on motherhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter