Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker: a tumultuous examination of the impact of domestic abuse on motherhood

By Sally O'Reilly, Honorary Associate in Creative Writing, The Open University
Clove is a young woman with a seemingly good life. She has an adoring husband, two healthy, happy children and a comfortable home in Portland, a pleasant US city. She is a perfectionist with an obsession with clean eating and super-health who has spent years building such “perfection”.

Unsurprisingly, this Instagram-friendly version of affluent domesticity is a sham used by her to conceal an abusive, violent and traumatic past – from herself as much from others.

Statistics around women and domestic violence make grim reading. In the UK, the National Centre for Domestic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan war: Rights probe demands wider arms embargo to end ‘rampant’ abuse
~ Think you’re too busy for strength training at work? Try this quick and easy guide
~ South Africa’s economy needs a shot in the arm, not austerity: 3 key areas where more public spending would get results
~ Michel Barnier named French prime minister: ‘Emmanuel Macron just gave the National Rally the keys to the truck’
~ As eastern equine encephalitis spreads, a neurologist explains how to stay safe during this latest outbreak of the ‘triple E’ virus
~ Black church leaders brought religion to politics in the ‘60s – but it was dramatically different from today’s white Christian nationalism
~ Crossing state lines to get an abortion is a new legal minefield, with courts to decide if there’s a right to travel
~ Trump campaign violated rules in Arlington National Cemetery visit, cemetery legal expert explains
~ Space travel comes with risk − and SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission will push the envelope further than any private mission has before
~ Opera Eucalyptus is a lush adaptation of Murray Bail’s novel – with a modern twist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter