Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris’ purported ancestry highlights complicated backstory of Irish identity and enslavement

By Christine Kinealy, Director of Ireland's Great Hunger Institute, Quinnipiac University
Kimberly DaCosta, Associate Professor of Sociology, New York University
Miriam Nyhan, Assistant Professor of History, Mary Immaculate College
Presidential candidate’s potential ties to an Irish slave owner complicate narratives around colonial legacies and the proper place of Black Irish identity in history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
