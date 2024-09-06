Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Protesters Charged with Treason

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators react as Nigerian policemen fire teargas canisters during the End Bad Governance protest in Abuja on August 1, 2024. © 2024 Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images (Abuja) – Nigerian authorities have charged 10 protesters who were arrested during protests across Nigeria in August 2024 with treason, which carries a possible death penalty, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should drop the charges.According to legal sources consulted by Human Rights Watch, the 10 protesters are among the 124 people arrested in Abuja and other states, including Kano…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
