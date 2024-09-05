The ozone hole above Antarctica will keep opening up each spring for decades to come – here’s why that still matters
By Laura Revell, Associate Professor in Environmental Physics, University of Canterbury
Dan Smale, Principal Technician, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
Richard McKenzie, Emeritus, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research
More frequent wildfires, emissions from rocket launches and more satellite debris burning up in the atmosphere all contribute to ozone depletion and could slow the recovery of the ozone layer.
- Thursday, September 5, 2024