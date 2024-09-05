Tolerance.ca
‘He had no symptoms’: how wearable tech can help older Indigenous people catch heart problems – and save lives

By Connie Henson, Cojoint Senior Lecturer, Indigenous Studies, UNSW Sydney
Katrina Ward, Chief Operations Manager Walgett & Brewarrina Aboriginal Medical Service PhD Candidate, Nursing and Midwifery, University of Newcastle
Kylie Gwynne, Associate professor, Health Sciences, Macquarie University
One woman involved in our study realised her husband could be at risk of a heart condition. Her knowledge meant he got diagnosed – and had an urgent, life-saving quadruple bypass surgery soon after.The Conversation


