A last minute amendment to NZ’s gang legislation risks making a bad law worse

By Kris Gledhill, Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology
The government says its new rules will deter people from joining gangs. But extending restrictions on gang insignia into people’s homes could be a step too far under the Bill of Rights.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
