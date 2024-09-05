Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Slow Horses: high drama and comedy abound in this gripping spy thriller about reject spooks

By Robert Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security & Dean of Faculty, University of Hull
The slow horses are a group of MI5 rejects who have been condemned to Slough House (their name a pun on the building they work in) after messing up, but not enough to get fired. Here, this group of misfits grind though dull administrative tasks under the occasional verbal abuse of their boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

The quick-witted spy thriller is back for its fourth season following this crew of pencil pushers as they manage to get involved in stopping plots that endanger Britain.

Mick Herron, the author of the Slough…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
