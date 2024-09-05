Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To save its tigers, India has relocated thousands of people – it could enlist their help instead

By Dhanapal Govindarajulu, Postgraduate Researcher, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
Divya Gupta, Assistant Professor, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Ghazala Shahabuddin, Visiting Professor of Environmental Studies, Ashoka University
British colonialism turned India’s tigers into trophies. Between 1860 and 1950, more than 65,000 were shot for their skins. The fortunes of the Bengal tiger, one of Earth’s biggest species of big cat, did not markedly improve post-independence. The hunting of tigers – and the animals they eat, like deer and wild pigs – continued, while large tracts of their forest habitat became farmland.

India established Project Tiger in 1972 when there were fewer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gangs'stories: how 15-year-old Jennifer became Honduras’ first female gang leader
~ Grenfell inquiry: how the privatisation of building safety testing led to this tragedy
~ You might be struggling to find a dentist, but self-dentistry is a very bad idea
~ CBT is an effective treatment for many mental health issues – but here’s why it may not suit everyone
~ Shoplifting is now at record levels. Here’s how it went from a crime punishable by death to police ‘turning a blind eye’
~ Pawnbroker profits in the UK are up – the industry has been a constant through history for people in poverty
~ Slow Horses: high drama and comedy abound in this gripping spy thriller about reject spooks
~ How cyberattacks on offshore wind farms could create huge problems
~ Women in Revolt! Exhibition showcases the feminist activist artists who used art to change lives
~ ‘So much mental load’: Mothers speak about school lunches
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter