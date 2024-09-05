Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza update: Israeli society at breaking point and Palestinians battle to contain polio

By Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
Israelis took to the streets last weekend – including outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem – in their latest show of anger at the government’s handling of the war. The protests were spurred by the news that Hamas had executed six of the hostages still being held in Gaza.

The following day, Israel’s national workers union announced a general strike. The strike, which the union said was necessary to “shake those who need to be shaken”, brought the country to a standstill as the busy Ben Gurion airport, schools and banks shut down.

The right-wing government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
