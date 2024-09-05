Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much does aging affect mental acuity? It’s debatable

By Donald Jurivich, Chair of Geriatrics, University of North Dakota
I cringed recently while driving to the clinic where I specialize in geriatric medicine when I heard a young radio announcer refer to old people as “wiggy,” a pejorative for wacky.

As a doctor who has extensively researched aging and age-related diseases for over 30 years, this to me is the sound of ageism unleashed.

The quip immediately underscored how easily society regards age as the sole measure of how well a person functions, rather than the person’s ability to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
