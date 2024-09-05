Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guilt over kids’ screen time is common, uncomfortable and can stress family relationships − but it can have a silver lining

By Robin Nabi, Professor of Communication, University of California, Santa Barbara
Screen use has a PR problem, and many parents feel guilty about how much time they and their children spend on it. Examining that guilt could help you make changes and improve your family dynamics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
