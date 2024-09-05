Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Sigmund Freud attempted to solve the ‘riddle’ of Leonardo da Vinci’s genius

By Luke Thurston, Senior Lecturer in Modern Literature, Aberystwyth University
Freud wanted to know how da Vinci combined supreme artistic accomplishments with a technological imagination that seemingly anticipated modern science and engineering.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
