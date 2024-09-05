Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Government must show progress on same-sex partnership legislation after landmark ruling

By Amnesty International
One year after a landmark ruling on LGBTI rights in Hong Kong, authorities should provide a progress update on their plans to recognize same-sex partnerships in the city, Amnesty International said today. On 5 September 2023, Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal ruled that the government had a constitutional duty to provide an alternative legal […] The post Hong Kong: Government must show progress on same-sex partnership legislation after landmark ruling appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elle Macpherson’s breast cancer: when the media reports on celebrity cancer, are we really getting the whole story?
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberals send in veteran warhorses to deal with party’s hot mess
~ How Sigmund Freud attempted to solve the ‘riddle’ of Leonardo da Vinci’s genius
~ The Earth’s inner core is a total mystery – here’s how we’re starting to solve it
~ Think you’re better at driving than most? How psychological biases are keeping our roads unsafe
~ Could Bangladesh’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, be extradited to the country to stand trial?
~ The emotional toll of dating apps and why they’re no longer about finding love – podcast
~ Meteorite strike in South Africa: scientists offer clues about what it is and where it came from
~ Air Pollution Threatens Health and Drives Climate Change
~ How Australia’s new AI ‘guardrails’ can clean up the messy market for artificial intelligence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter