Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air Pollution Threatens Health and Drives Climate Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke from a now-decommissioned factory rising in the air in Bosnian town of Zenica, Bosnia, June, 2, 2017. © 2017 Almir Alic/AP Photo September 7 is the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. Each year, an estimated seven million people around the world are killed by effects from air pollution, which include cancer, strokes, and heart and lung diseases.Around 99 percent of the world’s population lives in locations with air quality exceeding limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Pregnant people, children, older people, people with disabilities,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elle Macpherson’s breast cancer: when the media reports on celebrity cancer, are we really getting the whole story?
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberals send in veteran warhorses to deal with party’s hot mess
~ How Sigmund Freud attempted to solve the ‘riddle’ of Leonardo da Vinci’s genius
~ The Earth’s inner core is a total mystery – here’s how we’re starting to solve it
~ Think you’re better at driving than most? How psychological biases are keeping our roads unsafe
~ Could Bangladesh’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, be extradited to the country to stand trial?
~ The emotional toll of dating apps and why they’re no longer about finding love – podcast
~ Meteorite strike in South Africa: scientists offer clues about what it is and where it came from
~ Hong Kong: Government must show progress on same-sex partnership legislation after landmark ruling
~ How Australia’s new AI ‘guardrails’ can clean up the messy market for artificial intelligence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter