How to get the housing we need: healthy, affordable and resilient to climate change
By Lyrian Daniel, Associate Professor in Architecture, University of South Australia
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Ian Hamilton, Professor of Energy, Environment and Health, UCL
Michaela Lang, Postdoctoral Researcher, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Peter Phibbs, Emeritus Professor, University of Sydney
We know what needs to be done, but it depends on the political will to act. And some states and territories have failed to adopt actions to improve housing quality that were agreed in 2022.
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024