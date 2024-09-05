Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conservative governments protect more land while socialists and nationalists threaten more species

By Matt Hayward, Professor of Conservation Science, University of Newcastle
Andrea S. Griffin, Associate Professor in Wildlife Conservation Science, School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Jacob Jones, Ph.D. Candidate in Conservation Politics, University of Newcastle
Conservative, socialist or nationalist, what’s best for biodiversity? The results may surprise you. We studied 165 nations, examining threatened species numbers and the extent of protected areas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
