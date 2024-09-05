Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meta has a new plan to keep kids safe online, but it’s a missed opportunity for tech giants to work together

By Toby Murray, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Meta wants Apple and Google to force parents to approve apps on their child’s phone. A better solution would be for the tech giants to cooperate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does the end of the Liberal-NDP agreement mean for Canadians?
~ Winx smashed racing records. A new documentary tells her story on and off the track
~ Are the far-left and far-right merging together? That’s what the ‘horseshoe theory’ of politics says, but it’s wrong
~ Back in the USSR? Malcolm Knox’s dark comedy leans into the ridiculous
~ GPS tracking is everywhere in pro sports but many AFLW players are uncomfortable with it
~ Bill Shorten to quit politics next year to become vice-chancellor of University of Canberra
~ Australia: Support Citizens Wrongfully Held Abroad
~ For decades, we’ve been told 80% of the world’s biodiversity is found on Indigenous lands – but it’s wrong
~ Dolphin friendly? New research shows vague environmental labelling is common on NZ seafood products
~ Is policing in Australia corrupt and abusive? An eye-opening new book investigates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter