Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Dolphin friendly? New research shows vague environmental labelling is common on NZ seafood products

By Kathryn Bradbury, Senior Research Fellow in the School of Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Vague environmental claims are in breach of international best practice and Commerce Commission guidelines, which list the “dolphin friendly” label as a claim that should not be used.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
