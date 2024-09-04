Some clinicians are using AI to write health records. What do you need to know?
By Stacy Carter, Professor and Director, Australian Centre for Health Engagement, Evidence and Values, University of Wollongong
Farah Magrabi, Professor of Biomedical and Health Informatics at the Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Yves Saint James Aquino, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Engagement, Evidence and Values, University of Wollongong
Imagine this. You’ve finally summoned up the courage to see a GP about an embarrassing problem. You sit down. The GP says:
before we start, I’m using my computer to record my appointments. It’s AI – it will write a summary for the notes and a letter to the specialist. Is that OK?
Wait – AI writing our medical records? Why would we want that?
Records are essential for safe and effective health care. Clinicians must make good records to keep their…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024