National debt explained: What you should know about Canada’s deficit

By Sorin Rizeanu, Assistant Professor, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
National debt can be beneficial and help countries grow their economies, but only if it’s managed properly. Too much debt can become burdensome and cause economic growth and investments to slow down.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
