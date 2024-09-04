Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flexible fitness: How moms can blend movement and motherhood for mental well-being

By Iris Lesser, Assistant Professor in Kinesiology, University of The Fraser Valley
For stressed-out mothers, exercise can boost mental well-being. But if a fitness routine isn’t flexible, it can be just another task on an endless to-do list.The Conversation


© The Conversation
More
