Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Healthier, happier, fairer: new research shows major life benefits from decarbonising transport

By Caroline Shaw, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
The health benefits of shifting to a low-carbon transport system could be greater than those achieved by anti-smoking policies, according to a major new study released today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For decades, we’ve been told 80% of the world’s biodiversity is found on Indigenous lands – but it’s wrong
~ Dolphin friendly? New research shows vague environmental labelling is common on NZ seafood products
~ Is policing in Australia corrupt and abusive? An eye-opening new book investigates
~ Some clinicians are using AI to write health records. What do you need to know?
~ Wild weather is costing billions of dollars and putting the future of insurance in doubt
~ Can we really reach net zero by 2050? A new report maps out Australia’s path in more detail than ever before
~ National debt explained: What you should know about Canada’s deficit
~ Flexible fitness: How moms can blend movement and motherhood for mental well-being
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli military must be investigated for war crime of wanton destruction in Gaza – new investigation
~ Australia: Support Citizens Wrongfully Held Abroad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter