Licking an ice lolly at school might make a good memory – but this isn’t the secret to learning science

By Jonathan Firth, Senior Teaching Fellow in Education, University of Strathclyde
A group of scientists, including people from the Royal Society of Chemistry, recently proposed that experiences such as licking an ice lolly should be part of the science curriculum. By licking a lolly and seeing how it melts – the idea goes – children would better learn about melting, and therefore about chemistry and physics.

But does licking a lolly, or…




© The Conversation
