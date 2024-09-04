Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How stories can teach young people about life in a changing climate

By Catherine Heinemeyer, Senior Research Associate in Ecological Justice & Senior Lecturer in Performance, York St John University
Natalie Quatermass, PhD Candidate in Theatre, Young People and Environmental Justice, York St John University
Olalekan Adekola, Senior Lecturer in Geography, York St John University
Education is key to empowering young people to respond to climate change. It’s something that will reach into every aspect of their lives in complex ways. However, the national curriculum largely confines climate change to a few subjects, meaning teachers in other disciplines often feel out of their depth.

A survey carried…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Long COVID inflicts deep scars on the lungs, but targeting specific immune cells could reverse damage − new research in mice
~ Four video game adaptations of classic works of literature, from The Hobbit to Hamlet
~ Oasis tickets: how dynamic pricing works – and how touts may have driven up prices
~ As hair transplants become big business, here’s what you need to know about the risks
~ Licking an ice lolly at school might make a good memory – but this isn’t the secret to learning science
~ Grenfell victims were ‘overcome by toxic gases’ – this is the deadly construction loophole that helped cause their deaths
~ Grenfell Tower report: an expert explains why so many people have been blamed
~ Pro-Putin movement expands across the former Soviet bloc – here’s why
~ When did the climate crisis begin?
~ The UK’s suspension of some arms exports to Israel was highly political – here’s how to understand it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter