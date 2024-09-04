How gravitational waves could help detect Star Trek-style warp drive spaceships
By Katy Clough, Ernest Rutherford Fellow and Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, Queen Mary University of London
Sebastian Khan, Associate research fellow at the Gravity Exploration Institute, Cardiff University
Tim Dietrich, Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics, University of Potsdam
How much do we really know about what else is out there in the universe?
Let’s take an outlandish example. If there were aliens flying around our galaxy with the sort of warp drive technology we often see in sci-fi shows, what would the signal from their ships look like? Perhaps, surprisingly, our research shows we have the tools to answer this question, regardless of whether such things really exist.
Telescopes that use light…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024