Humans infecting animals infecting humans − from COVID-19 to bird flu, preventing pandemics requires protecting all species
By Anna Fagre, Veterinary Microbiologist and Wildlife Epidemiologist, Colorado State University
Sadie Jane Ryan, Professor of Medical Geography, University of Florida
Infectious diseases can spill over from animals to humans as well as spill back. Each cross-species transmission gives pathogens a chance to evolve and spread even further.
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024