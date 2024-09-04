Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s die-hard support may be explained by one of his most misunderstood character traits – ‘charisma’

By Michael Scott Bryant, Professor of History and Legal Studies, Bryant University
Of all the questions confronting voters in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, few are as puzzling as the seemingly unwavering support for a political candidate deeply mired in embarrassing sex scandals and criminal business practices.

Such is the case with Donald…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Precision agriculture: A passion for Togolese PhD student Aicha Biaou
~ Waking up with a bang? It could be ‘exploding head syndrome’
~ How gravitational waves could help detect Star Trek-style warp drive spaceships
~ California v Florida: why home states are forming part of presidential campaign attacks
~ Three ingenious ways architects are designing buildings to stay cool in a heatwave without air conditioning
~ In defence of slugs
~ How HIV/AIDS got its name − the words Americans used for the crisis were steeped in science, stigma and religious language
~ New NFL helmet accessory reduces concussions − but players and fans may not be ready to embrace safety over swag
~ Preparing for a pandemic that never came ended up setting off another − how an accidental virus release triggered 1977’s ‘Russian flu’
~ Humans infecting animals infecting humans − from COVID-19 to bird flu, preventing pandemics requires protecting all species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter