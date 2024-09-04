DRC is the world’s largest producer of cobalt – how control by local elites can shape the global battery industry
By Raphael Deberdt, Postdoctoral Fellow, Mining Engineering Department, Colorado School of Mines
Jessica DiCarlo, Assistant Professor, University of Utah
The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world’s major supplier of cobalt, used in electric vehicle batteries, and is asserting its rights as an equal partner in the renewable energy transition.
