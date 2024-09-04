Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research nation(s): Fulbright fellows consider the power of science communication

By Stephen Khan, Global Executive Editor, The Conversation
Maria Balinska is one of the founders of The Conversation in the United States and served as our editor there for four years. Now, she is the Executive Director of the US-UK Fulbright Commission, based in London, and overseeing the body’s work that takes post-graduates in the US and the UK across the Atlantic to teach and research in each other’s country.

They also host superb events, including an annual lecture which yesterday was held at the British Library and titled Connecting Science with People:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian schools could get an extra $16 billion – but only if states reach a deal with Jason Clare by the end of September
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ghaith Krayem on Muslim votes mattering
~ Why German reunification is still a good idea
~ How to improve your memory: strategies for kids and adults
~ Gambling is causing great harm. Here’s how to tip the odds back in the community’s favour
~ Uzbekistan: Woman’s Sentence Upheld for Sharing Decades-Old Video
~ Experts Urge End to Nonconsensual Intersex Surgeries
~ Why are Australians so reluctant to change our constitution?
~ This is the weakest economy outside of a recession. Here’s what the GDP figures show
~ Research shows diabetes drug could reduce dementia risk. Here’s how the two diseases may be linked
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter