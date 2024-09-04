Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are Australians so reluctant to change our constitution?

By Helen Irving, Professor Emerita, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
The proposal for a Voice to Parliament was Australia’s first attempt to add Indigenous recognition to the constitution. The result was a resounding failure.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ This is the weakest economy outside of a recession. Here’s what the GDP figures show
~ Research shows diabetes drug could reduce dementia risk. Here’s how the two diseases may be linked
~ What’s a recession – and how can we tell if we’re in one?
~ China’s top nationalist influencer Hu Xijin silenced for over a month, but very few miss him
~ Biochar doesn’t just store carbon – it stores water and boosts farmers’ drought resilience
~ Paris is adding another page to Paralympic history but what will its legacy be?
~ Lebanon/Cyprus: Refugees Pulled Back, Expelled, Then Forced Back to Syria
~ Venezuela: Brutal Crackdown on Protesters, Voters
~ Another Child Dies in Western Australian Youth Detention
~ New laws to tackle technology-based abuse in NSW are welcome. But police and courts also need to step up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter