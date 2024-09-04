Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China’s top nationalist influencer Hu Xijin silenced for over a month, but very few miss him

By Oiwan Lam
Hu Xijin, the former chief editor of the Chinese-state-funded Global Times and a prominent nationalist commentator, has been quiet on social media for over one month, since he critiqued party policy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
