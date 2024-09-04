Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New laws to tackle technology-based abuse in NSW are welcome. But police and courts also need to step up

By Anastasia Powell, Professor, Family and Sexual Violence, RMIT University
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has committed to a range of reforms strengthening legal responses to family violence across the state. These reforms follow the alleged murder of 28-year-old Molly Ticehurst by her former partner earlier this year.

A key plank of the new reforms is a revision of stalking laws in the state. This revision will recognise the increasing role technologies such as GPS trackers play in family violence.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
