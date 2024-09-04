Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biochar doesn’t just store carbon – it stores water and boosts farmers’ drought resilience

By Sirjana Adhikari, Associate Research Fellow in Mineral Processing, Deakin University
Ellen Moon, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Engineering, Deakin University
Wendy Timms, Professor of Environmental Engineering, Deakin University
As the climate changes, large parts of southern Australia are projected to get drier. Extreme rains are also becoming more common.

For farmers, these changes pose big risks. What can we do to manage changes already locked in? One adaptation is ensuring water soaks into spongy soils rather than evaporates or runs off into waterways.

This is where biochar comes in.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
