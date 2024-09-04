Paris is adding another page to Paralympic history but what will its legacy be?
By Simon Darcy, Professor of Social Inclusion - UTS Business School - Co-Lead UTS Disability Research Network - Australian Centre for Olympic and Sport Studies - Centre for Sport, Business and Society, University of Technology Sydney
Barbara Almond, Research Associate, University of Technology Sydney
David Legg, Professor, Dept of Health and Physical Education, Mount Royal University
Tracey J Dickson, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
The Paralympics have evolved from an archery competition between hospital wards to a global mega-event, but what will the Paris legacy be?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 4, 2024