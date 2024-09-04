Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paris is adding another page to Paralympic history but what will its legacy be?

By Simon Darcy, Professor of Social Inclusion - UTS Business School - Co-Lead UTS Disability Research Network - Australian Centre for Olympic and Sport Studies - Centre for Sport, Business and Society, University of Technology Sydney
Barbara Almond, Research Associate, University of Technology Sydney
David Legg, Professor, Dept of Health and Physical Education, Mount Royal University
Tracey J Dickson, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
The Paralympics have evolved from an archery competition between hospital wards to a global mega-event, but what will the Paris legacy be?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s top nationalist influencer Hu Xijin silenced for over a month, but very few miss him
~ Biochar doesn’t just store carbon – it stores water and boosts farmers’ drought resilience
~ Lebanon/Cyprus: Refugees Pulled Back, Expelled, Then Forced Back to Syria
~ Venezuela: Brutal Crackdown on Protesters, Voters
~ Another Child Dies in Western Australian Youth Detention
~ New laws to tackle technology-based abuse in NSW are welcome. But police and courts also need to step up
~ Paying with your face: what will convince consumers to use facial recognition payment technology?
~ We asked Melburnians about shared e-scooters. Their responses point to alternatives to the city council’s ban
~ Kamala Harris’ campaign has taken off, but Donald Trump still has one advantage – if he can rein himself in
~ From Queer PowerPoint to sonic immersion: highlights from Melbourne’s experimental arts festival Now or Never
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter