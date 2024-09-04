Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon/Cyprus: Refugees Pulled Back, Expelled, Then Forced Back to Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lebanese army ships search for bodies at sea on April 24, 2022, after a migrant boat sunk in the waters off the northern city of Tripoli. © 2022 CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock (Beirut) – The Lebanese Armed Forces and Cypriot authorities work together to keep refugees from reaching Europe, then deport them to danger in Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.The 90-page report, “‘I Can’t Go Home, Stay Here, or Leave’: Pushbacks and Pullbacks of Syrian Refugees from Cyprus and Lebanon,” documents why Syrian refugees in Lebanon are desperate to leave…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
