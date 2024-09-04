Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Brutal Crackdown on Protesters, Voters

By Human Rights Watch
Police hurl a tear gas canister at protesters demonstrating against the announced election results declaring Nicolas Maduro's reelection, the day after the vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, July 29, 2024. © 2024 Matias Delacroix/AP Photo (Bogota) – Venezuelan authorities are committing widespread human rights violations against protesters, bystanders, opposition leaders, and critics following the July 28, 2024, presidential election, Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments should push for independent verification of the electoral results and support international efforts to ensure accountability. International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
