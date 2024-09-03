Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paying with your face: what will convince consumers to use facial recognition payment technology?

By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Byron W. Keating, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Laszlo Sajtos, Associate Professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Shasha Wang, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Facial recognition technology is not new, but using your face to pay for shopping is. New research has identified what will help consumers embrace this new tech, and what could stop them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
