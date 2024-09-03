Paying with your face: what will convince consumers to use facial recognition payment technology?
By Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
Byron W. Keating, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Laszlo Sajtos, Associate Professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Shasha Wang, Senior lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Facial recognition technology is not new, but using your face to pay for shopping is. New research has identified what will help consumers embrace this new tech, and what could stop them.
