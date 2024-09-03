Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We asked Melburnians about shared e-scooters. Their responses point to alternatives to the city council’s ban

By Hiruni Nuwanthika Kegalle, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, RMIT University
Danula Hettiachchi, Lecturer, School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University
Flora Salim, Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering, inaugural Cisco Chair of Digital Transport & AI, UNSW Sydney
Mark Sanderson, Dean of Research and Professor of Information Retrieval, RMIT University
Melbourne City Council recently decided to ban shared e‑scooters. The council cited concerns for the safety of e‑scooter riders, other road users and pedestrians. The city still permits private e‑scooters.

However, another major concern for many has been where riders park the scooters, often blocking the footpath. Our recent analytical study in Melbourne showed a large proportion of e‑scooter trips start and end on footpaths,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
