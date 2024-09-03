We asked Melburnians about shared e-scooters. Their responses point to alternatives to the city council’s ban
By Hiruni Nuwanthika Kegalle, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, RMIT University
Danula Hettiachchi, Lecturer, School of Computing Technologies, RMIT University
Flora Salim, Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering, inaugural Cisco Chair of Digital Transport & AI, UNSW Sydney
Mark Sanderson, Dean of Research and Professor of Information Retrieval, RMIT University
Melbourne City Council recently decided to ban shared e‑scooters. The council cited concerns for the safety of e‑scooter riders, other road users and pedestrians. The city still permits private e‑scooters.
However, another major concern for many has been where riders park the scooters, often blocking the footpath. Our recent analytical study in Melbourne showed a large proportion of e‑scooter trips start and end on footpaths,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 3rd 2024