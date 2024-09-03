Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking of trying a new diet? 4 questions to ask yourself before you do

By Melissa Eaton, Accredited Practising Dietitian; PhD Candidate, University of Wollongong
Verena Vaiciurgis, Accredited Practising Dietitian; PhD Candidate, University of Wollongong
Yasmine Probst, Associate Professor, School of Medical, Indigenous and Health Sciences, University of Wollongong
We live in a society that glorifies dieting, with around 42% of adults globally having tried to lose weight. Messages about dieting and weight loss are amplified on social media, with a never-ending cycle of weight loss fads and diet trends.

Amid often conflicting messages and misinformation, if you’re looking for diet advice online, it’s easy to become confused and overwhelmed.

So before diving into the latest weight loss trend or extreme diet, consider…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
