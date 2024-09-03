Tolerance.ca
If Australia wants to fast-track 100% renewables, it must learn from Europe’s risky path

By Anne Kallies, Senior Lecturer in Energy Law, RMIT University
Even after decades encouraging the growth of renewables, we’re still too reliant on coal and gas power stations.

The problem isn’t in our ability to generate clean power. It’s what happens after that. Major roadblocks include the need for 10,000 kilometres of new transmission lines to connect rural renewable farms with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
